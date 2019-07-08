The 10 Most Economically Influential Countries, Ranked by Perception

Countries Seen as Economically Influential

July is shaping up as an important month for Western countries focusing on steering their economies. Central banks in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are expected to announce decisions on interest rates, a key stimulus for propelling economic growth.

With important rulings expected from various countries' central banks, examining which nations influence the global economy is noteworthy. The 2019 Best Countries survey of more than 20,000 people around the world measures which countries are seen as the most economically influential. The attribute is one of five equally weighted attributes used to produce the Power sub-ranking.

The Power sub-ranking score had an 8% weight in the overall Best Countries ranking. The following are seen as the 10 most economically influential countries. East Asia dominates the top of the list of the 10 countries seen as the most economically influential.

Switzerland

Most Economically Influential Country: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1



France

Most Economically Influential Country: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 10



Saudi Arabia

Most Economically Influential Country: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 32



Russia

Most Economically Influential Country: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 24



United Kingdom

Most Economically Influential Country: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5



United Arab Emirates

Most Economically Influential Country: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 23



Germany

Most Economically Influential Country: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4



Japan

Most Economically Influential Country: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

United States

Most Economically Influential Country: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8



China

Most Economically Influential Country: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 16



Want to Know More?

The 2019 U.S. News Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, aim to gauge global perceptions of the world's largest economies.

Find out how your country did in the 2019 Best Countries rankings and explore more news, data and analysis on U.S. News.

