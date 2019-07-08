The 10 Most Economically Influential Countries, Ranked by Perception

July is shaping up as an important month for Western countries focusing on steering their economies. Central banks in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are expected to announce decisions on interest rates, a key stimulus for propelling economic growth.
With important rulings expected from various countries' central banks, examining which nations influence the global economy is noteworthy. The 2019 Best Countries survey of more than 20,000 people around the world measures which countries are seen as the most economically influential. The attribute is one of five equally weighted attributes used to produce the Power sub-ranking.
The Power sub-ranking score had an 8% weight in the overall Best Countries ranking. The following are seen as the 10 most economically influential countries. East Asia dominates the top of the list of the 10 countries seen as the most economically influential.
Switzerland
Most Economically Influential Country: 10 Best Countries Overall Rank: 1
France
Most Economically Influential Country: 9 Best Countries Overall Rank: 10
Saudi Arabia
Most Economically Influential Country: 8 Best Countries Overall Rank: 32
Russia
Most Economically Influential Country: 7 Best Countries Overall Rank: 24
United Kingdom
Most Economically Influential Country: 6 Best Countries Overall Rank: 5
United Arab Emirates
Most Economically Influential Country: 5 Best Countries Overall Rank: 23
Germany
Most Economically Influential Country: 4 Best Countries Overall Rank: 4
Japan
Most Economically Influential Country: 3 Best Countries Overall Rank: 2
United States
Most Economically Influential Country: 2 Best Countries Overall Rank: 8
China
Most Economically Influential Country: 1 Best Countries Overall Rank: 16
Countries Seen as Economically Influential
1. China2. United States 3. Japan 4. Germany 5. United Arab Emirates 6. United Kingdom 7. Russia 8. Saudi Arabia 9. France 10. Switzerland
