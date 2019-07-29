Could it BE any more interactive? Pop-up experience lets you live like the ‘Friends’ cast

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wanted to have a cup of joe at Central Perk, worship “Baywatch” with a…

(NEW YORK) — If you’ve ever wanted to have a cup of joe at Central Perk, worship “Baywatch” with a best bud in side-by-side Lay-Z-Boy recliners or try to belt out “Smelly Cat,” you’ll soon be in luck.

To celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of “Friends,” a pop-up exhibit called “Friends25” will open Sept. 7 in Manhattan’s SoHo district.

The pop-up experience will let you hang out in super-accurate replications of some of the show’s most recognizable locations.

The experiential exhibition company Superfly, which was behind the very similar “Seinfeld Experience,” has created the interactive experience. It lets you stroll around Central Perk, and hang out in Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, as well as in Ross’ living room and the bedrooms of Rachel, Phoebe and Monica.

You can also pose by a replica of the famous “Friends” fountain.

While camera phones and social media didn’t exist back in the ’90s, the “Friends” pop-up experience is definitely made for Instagram and selfies.

And speaking of things that didn’t exist in the dumb-phone era, Warner Bros. TV will be giving you access to scads of “Friends” GIFs with the launch of an official Friends Giphy channel to celebrate the International Day of FRIENDShip on July 30.

Tickets for the experience are priced at $29.50, but you need to make reservations, which you can do starting Friday, Aug. 2, exclusively at Friends25popup.com.

The experience, located at 76 Mercer Street, between Spring and Broome streets, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you’re an AT&T wireless customer, you get first dibs at the location for its opening day, Sept. 7.

The pop-up closes on Oct. 6.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.