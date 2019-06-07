How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly higher Friday as investors bet that a report showing the U.S. added fewer jobs than expected last month increases the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in coming months.…

Stocks closed broadly higher Friday as investors bet that a report showing the U.S. added fewer jobs than expected last month increases the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in coming months.

The rally capped a week of gains that gave the benchmark S&P 500 index its best week since late November and reversed most of the market’s losses in May.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 29.85 points, or 1.1%, to 2,873.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 263.28 points, or 1%, to 25,983.94.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 126.55 points, or 1.7%, to 7,742.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 10.85 points, or 0.7%, to 1,514.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 121.28 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow rose 1,168.90 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq climbed 288.95 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 added 48.90 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 366.49 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 2,656.48 points, or 11.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,106.82 points, or 16.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 165.83 points, or 12.3%.

