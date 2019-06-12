202
Home » Business & Finance » BB&T, SunTrust to become…

BB&T, SunTrust to become Truist in merger

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 5:00 pm 06/12/2019 05:00pm
7 Shares

NEW YORK (AP) — The name of the nation’s newest mega bank is Truist Bank.

Southern regional banking giants BB&T and SunTrust said Wednesday that the two would adopt the name for their merged institution.

The two banks announced their merger earlier this year creating the nation’s sixth-largest bank by assets at $440 billion. The merged banks are poised to geographically dominate the South, where they are based.

The banks also announced Truist will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, a city already home Bank of America. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo also has a large presence in the city.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!