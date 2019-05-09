Under Armour offers first look inside its new 1.3M-square-foot Sparrows Point warehouse

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) unveiled its massive new 1.3 million-square-foot distribution warehouse Wednesday at Tradepoint Atlantic, a facility CEO Kevin Plank said signifies the sportswear maker's growth story.

The distribution center is Under Armour’s second in the Greater Baltimore area and fourth in the U.S. Encompassing 71-acres, the warehouse is as big as 23 football fields and currently handles more than 100,000 pieces of apparel, footwear and accessories per day. The company plans to ramp up to 250,000 or 300,000 units per day.

Plank, flanked by elected leaders and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, spoke with pride about Under Armour’s commitment to growing in Maryland and being a healthy company. He said the warehouse will be an important part of Under Armour’s global supply chain, which has been running more efficiently since Patrik Frisk came on board as president and chief operating officer in 2017.

Under Armour reduced its inventory 24 percent in the first quarter…