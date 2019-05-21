202
Home » Business & Finance » NRG buying electric, natural…

NRG buying electric, natural gas units of Stream Energy

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 1:30 pm 05/21/2019 01:30pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy plans to buy the retail electric and natural gas business of Dallas-based Stream Energy for $300 million.

The company announced the cash deal on Monday. The proposed acquisition of Stream Energy faces regulatory approval. The purchase is expected to close later this year.

NRG has headquarters in Houston and Princeton, New Jersey.

Its retail companies, including Reliant Energy, serve more than 3 million customers in 10 states and the District of Columbia. The list includes Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland and Georgia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!