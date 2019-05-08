Nearly $200M secured for massive Bryant Street development in Edgewood

The recently founded joint venture partnership behind the initial phase of the planned 13-acre Bryant Street project near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station has landed significant funding to advance. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP announced…

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP announced Monday it has secured joint venture equity and construction financing for Bryant Street, an effort of MRP Realty and FRP Development Corp. The joint venture equity totals $59.8 million, HFF said, while it worked with an unnamed “national bank” to secure $132 million in construction financing.

Site work started in February and the first phase is expected to deliver in spring 2021.

The Edgewood project’s initial phase is slated to include 487 multifamily units across three midrise buildings, a nine-screen Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and 38,482 square feet of additional retail. Bryant Street at buildout is slated for 1,500 residential units, 250,000 square feet of retail, 1.5 acres of green spaces and some 2,000 below-grade parking spaces.

