JBG Smith nets much more than expected with recent stock sale

The Chevy Chase-based real estate investment trust last month set out to sell 10 million common shares, to raise an estimated $410.6 million at $42 per share. In its latest quarterly earnings report, released Tuesday, JBG Smith (NYSE: JBGS) announced it ultimately sold 11.5 million common shares, netting $472.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses.

“We intend to use the net proceeds to fund development opportunities and for general corporate purposes,” the company said in its report.

In the same report, JBG Smith announced it had repaid mortgage debt totaling $293.6 million on both The Bartlett in Pentagon City and Fort Totten Square. The mixed-use, Walmart-anchored Fort Totten Square was a project of The JBG Cos., while The Bartlett, Arlington’s largest single apartment building and home to a Whole Foods Market, was a Vornado Realty Trust…