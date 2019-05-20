202
Home » Business & Finance » Inova names new Alexandria…

Inova names new Alexandria hospital leader

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 20, 2019 12:04 pm 05/20/2019 12:04pm
Share

Inova Health System has appointed Dr. Rina Bansal president of Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Bansal, the hospital’s acting president since November, has been chief medical officer since 2016. The move was effective May 1, the Falls Church-based health system announced Friday.

Bansal has worked within the Inova system since 2008, starting as a doctor at Inova Fairfax Hospital. In 2010, she created the CNS Hospitalist program within Inova’s neurosciences department to better coordinate care for patients. In 2014, Bansal began serving as interim chief medical officer, then associate chief medical officer, at Inova Fairfax, also doubling as medical director of the Inova Telemedicine Program.

Her promotion comes amid several other changes in executive ranks at Inova, now more than a year into new leadership at the top with CEO Stephen Jones. Former Novant Health exec Dr. Steve Motew is the Inova system’s new chief physician executive, charged with “building a comprehensive and integrated…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News business Business & Finance Local News Virginia Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!