Inova names new Alexandria hospital leader

Inova Health System has appointed Dr. Rina Bansal president of Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Bansal, the hospital’s acting president since November, has been chief medical officer since 2016. The move was effective May 1, the Falls Church-based health system announced Friday.

Bansal has worked within the Inova system since 2008, starting as a doctor at Inova Fairfax Hospital. In 2010, she created the CNS Hospitalist program within Inova’s neurosciences department to better coordinate care for patients. In 2014, Bansal began serving as interim chief medical officer, then associate chief medical officer, at Inova Fairfax, also doubling as medical director of the Inova Telemedicine Program.

Her promotion comes amid several other changes in executive ranks at Inova, now more than a year into new leadership at the top with CEO Stephen Jones. Former Novant Health exec Dr. Steve Motew is the Inova system’s new chief physician executive, charged with “building a comprehensive and integrated…