How the major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday and notched their second-straight weekly loss, as investors were whipsawed by contradictory developments in the Trump administration’s array of trade conflicts.

Technology and industrial companies dropped the most. The S&P hasn’t fallen for two consecutive weeks since last year, but it remains about 14% higher so far in 2019.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.79 points, or 0.6%, to 2,859.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 98.68 points, or 0.4%, to 25,764.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 81.76, or 1%, to 7,816.28.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 21.48 points, or 1.4%, to 1,535.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 21.87 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow dropped 178.37 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq lost 100.66 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 gave up 37.23 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 352.68 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 2,436.54 points, or 10.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,181.01 points, or 17.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 187.20 points, or 13.9%.

