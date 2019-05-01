Here’s when D.C.’s new Apple flagship store is opening

The tech company announced Wednesday the store will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11. Also opening that day will be the D.C. History Center, the revamped headquarters of the Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

Apple Inc.’s conversion of Carnegie Library for its new flagship store is nearly complete, and we now have an opening date: May 11.

We knew the opening was imminent; Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) said in its first quarter earnings report it was aiming for a late-spring opening and just last week it received its certificate of occupancy to train employees and stock the store.

We knew the opening was imminent; Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) said in its first quarter earnings report it was aiming for a late-spring opening and just last week it received its certificate of occupancy to train employees and stock the store.

To launch the new Mount Vernon Square store, Apple will run a six-week event called the StoryMaker Festival, featuring local artists in a wide variety of disciplines. It will kick off with a performance by D.C. rapper GoldLink, as well as a performances by Ballou High School’s marching band and live art creation by artists Lisa Park and Rose Jaffe.

The festival will explore the different disciplines during each of the following…