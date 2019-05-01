202
Here’s when D.C.’s new Apple flagship store is opening

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 1, 2019 10:19 am
Apple Inc.’s conversion of Carnegie Library for its new flagship store is nearly complete, and we now have an opening date: May 11. 

The tech company announced Wednesday the store will open at 10 a.m. that Saturday, as will the D.C. History Center, the revamped headquarters of the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. 

We knew the opening was imminent; Apple (NASDAQ: APPL) said in its first quarter earnings report it was aiming for a late-spring opening and just last week it received its certificate of occupancy to train employees and stock the store. 

To launch the new Mount Vernon Square store, Apple will run a six-week event called the StoryMaker Festival, featuring local artists in a wide variety of disciplines. It will kick off with a performance by D.C. rapper GoldLink, as well as a performances by Ballou High School’s marching band and live art creation by artists Lisa Park and Rose Jaffe. 

