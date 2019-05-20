Cvent plans to hire 1,000 more in 2019, with ‘many’ in Tysons

The growth follows a busy 2018 for the company, which saw it acquire D.C.-based event and planning startup Social Tables, in addition to QuickMobile and Kapow. Those effort combined added some 5,000 new customers and 1,000 net new employees to Cvent in 2018 alone.

Tysons-based event, meeting and hospitality software giant Cvent Inc. said Monday it expects to grow its worldwide employee base by another 1,000 in 2019, including many at his headquarters.

The growth follows a busy 2018 for the company, which saw it acquire D.C.-based event and planning startup Social Tables, in addition to QuickMobile and Kapow. Those effort combined added some 5,000 new customers and 1,000 net new employees to Cvent in 2018 alone.

Cvent’s not done growing, as the WBJ’s Andy Medici reported in October following the Social Tables deal.

“We are going to continue to do acquisitions,” said CEO Reggie Aggarwal. “If we find the right company that adds value to our customers, we are going to acquire it.”

Cvent currently has more than 600 positions open across 20 locations. Per a release, “many of the new employees will be hired at its headquarters in Tysons,” in addition to offices from Austin to Utah to Singapore and Melbourne, Australia.