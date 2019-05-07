Anadarko now favors Occidental offer over Chevron deal

202
By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 9:06 am 05/07/2019 09:06am
HOUSTON (AP) — Anadarko says it plans to end its $33 billion takeover deal with Chevron in favor of a revised bid by Occidental.

Occidental’s offer is worth about $57 billion in cash and stock, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron’s offer would be worth about $50 billion by the same metric. Last month Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it would put up $10 billion in financing for Occidental.

Anadarko said its board determined Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s offer was superior. Under its deal, Chevron has until Friday to make a revised proposal or a new offer.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. will have to pay a $1 billion fee if it ends the deal with Chevron Corp.

Shares of Anadarko edged higher before the market open on Tuesday. Chevron’s stock declined slightly.

