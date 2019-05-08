A look inside Tysons’ newest office tower

While The Meridian Group has more work to do before it finishes up the first phase of The Boro, bringing with it a Whole Foods Market and ShowPlace Icon Theater among many other things, tenants…

While The Meridian Group has more work to do before it finishes up the first phase of The Boro, bringing with it a Whole Foods Market and ShowPlace Icon Theater among many other things, tenants have had a few months now to settle into the newest office tower to deliver in Tysons.

Previously billed as Boro Tower, the 20-story building at 8350 Broad St. co-developed by Rockefeller Group has captured the attention of competing landlords and prospective tenants alike.

I recently got a look inside the new tower to see what all the buzz is about. Meridian Vice President Russell James, who is overseeing development at The Boro, said the project appears to have come out of Meridian’s belief that there was significant unmet demand for high-quality office space in Tysons. The building delivered about 70 percent pre-leased to tenants including Alion Science and Technology Corp., which signed on in January.

“We were going for the modern, trophy-class office tower, kind of new Tysons, it’s something…