Occidental makes competing offer for Anadarko Petroleum

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 7:16 am 04/24/2019 07:16am
HOUSTON (AP) — A bidding war is breaking out over Anadarko Petroleum, with Occidental making an offer of $76 per share in cash and stock that it says is about a 20% premium to Chevron’s $33 billion deal.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. said in a letter to Anadarko’s board on Wednesday that its bid would give Anadarko shareholders $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock for each Anadarko share.

Occidental puts the value of its deal at $57 billion, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

