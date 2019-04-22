202
Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor

By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 9:43 am 04/22/2019 09:43am
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2014, file photo, H.J. Heinz Company CEO Bernardo Hees speaks at the preview for the opening of the H.J Heinz Co. exhibition at the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July 2019. Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.

Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He’s also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

In February Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.

