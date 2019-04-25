Ford posts better than expected results in 1Q

Ford earnings fell in the first quarter, but the automaker’s shares rallied in extended trading as Ford said a restructuring is starting to take hold. Net income for the first three months of the year…

Net income for the first three months of the year fell 34 percent to $1.15 billion, weighed down by charges totaling nearly $600 million. Adjusted profit totaled 44 cents per share. Revenue fell to $40.34 billion.

On average, analysts surveyed by FactSet expected earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $40.3 billion.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Thursday its market share in North America improved, while its European operations swung to a profit.

Ford Credit posted its best quarterly result since 2010, driven by favorable lease residual values and credit loss performance.

In after-hours trading, Ford shares jumped 6.8%.

