3M and Altria tumble while Facebook and Comcast rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday: Microsoft Corp., up $4.14 to $129.15 The software maker’s efforts to push businesses onto its cloud computing platform fueled better-than-anticipated third quarter…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Microsoft Corp., up $4.14 to $129.15

The software maker’s efforts to push businesses onto its cloud computing platform fueled better-than-anticipated third quarter results.

Facebook Inc., up $10.68 to $193.26

Investors shrugged off a hefty charge for a potential regulatory fine as the social media company’s quarterly results beat forecasts.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $9.30 to $105.13

The package delivery service’s first quarter results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as revenue flat-lined

3M Co., down $28.36 to $190.72

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported weak first-quarter results and expects slower growth 2019.

Shutterstock Inc., down $3.72 to $42.05

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos reported weaker-than-anticipated first quarter profit and revenue.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down $13.12 to $85.38

The professional wrestling events company reported a surprise first quarter loss on a decline in ratings and revenue.

Comcast Corp., up $1.08 to $42.93

The cable provider kept shedding cable customers and adding home internet customers, beating Wall Street’s profit forecasts for its most recent quarter.

Altria Group Inc., down $3.30 to $51.41

The nation’s largest cigarette maker reported weak first quarter results on lower sales and a hefty investment in cannabis company Cronos.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.