The CIT building, passed over for HQ2, is for sale again

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) passed over the site for its second quarters, and now Virginia is restarting its efforts to find someone to take the sprawling Center for Innovative Technology campus straddling Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Virginia’s Department of General Services recently directed Divaris Real Estate to resume marketing the 26-acre campus to interested buyers after the commonwealth suspended the disposal process to court HQ2. DGS was charged with leading the disposal process after the Virginia General Assembly declared the property surplus in 2016, and Divaris initially brought the campus at 2214 Rock Hill Road to market on the commonwealth’s behalf in August 2017. A month later, Amazon kicked off its search.

