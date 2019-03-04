Tampa analytics company expands to D.C.

A Tampa, Florida-based risk sensing and predictive analytics company has opened a Washington, D.C., office with a focus on government contracting. Lumina is a data analytics firm that uses advanced computing techniques such as artificial…

Lumina is a data analytics firm that uses advanced computing techniques such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data mining, combined with human analysis, to identify potentially catastrophic threats and risks, with a focus on security issues. The company was founded by entrepreneurs Martin and Dr. Morten Middelfart, Lumina’s chief data scientist.

CEO Allan Martin said the company opened its D.C. office to deliver on its growth plan. The company also named Albert Narvades, a 25-year veteran in finance and accounting with broad leadership experience in the software and technology industries, as CFO, and Jim Kermes as its senior vice president for communications.

Narvades recently served as CFO at Jagged Peak, where he was head of all finance, business intelligence, legal, insurance and day-to-day human resources of the software…