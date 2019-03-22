Nike and Boeing fall while Hibbett and Tiffany post gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday: Nike Inc., down $5.82 to $82.19 The athletic apparel maker reported weaker-than-expected sales in North America and warned of a sales slowdown.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Nike Inc., down $5.82 to $82.19

The athletic apparel maker reported weaker-than-expected sales in North America and warned of a sales slowdown.

Boeing Inc., down $10.53 to $362.17

Indonesia’s flagship carrier became the first airline to seek to cancel an order of the aircraft maker’s 737 Max 8 jets, which have been involved in two fatal crashes in five months.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up $3.66 to $21.70

The sporting goods retailer blew away Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts and gave investors a solid outlook.

Denbury Resources Inc., down 5 cents to $1.90

The oil company said it no longer plans to buy Penn Virginia Corp. because of market conditions and shareholder opposition.

Greenbrier Cos., down $3.61 to $33.77

The maker of railroad freight car equipment expects a fiscal second-quarter profit far short of what Wall Street was expeecting.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.15 to $103.21

The luxury jeweler beat Wall Street’s profit forecasts for the fourth quarter, despite weak revenue results.

Caleres Inc., down $2.24 to $23.51

The footwear company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Zuora Inc., down $3.42 to $20.91

The cloud-based software company issued weak first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.