Markets Right Now: Stocks, yields drop on growth worries

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing their gains for the week, as investors became increasingly worried that the global economy is slowing down.

Traders shifted money into bonds and other low-risk assets Friday.

Bond yields fell sharply, hurting bank stocks and flashing a possible recession warning. Citigroup slumped 4.6 percent.

Boeing fell 2.8 percent after Indonesia’s flag carrier said it would seek to cancel an order of the company’s planes.

The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,800.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 460 points, 1.8 percent, to 25,502. The Nasdaq fell 196 points, 2.5 percent, to 7,642.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market as traders offloaded risker assets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 2.43 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are sliding on Wall Street, erasing the market’s gains for the week.

Banks are taking some of the biggest losses Friday as long-term interest rates fall further.

Bond prices rose again, sending yields sharply lower, as investors worry that global economic growth is stalling. Weak reports on manufacturing in Europe fanned those fears.

Bank of America sank 5 percent and Citigroup lost 5.2 percent.

Boeing fell 2.2 percent after Indonesia’s flag carrier said it would seek to cancel an order of the company’s 737 Max 8 jets.

The S&P 500 fell 44 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 404 points to 25,554. The Nasdaq fell 154 points, or 2 percent, to 7,684.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.42 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

Citigroup fell 2.2 percent early Friday, and Boeing gave up 1 percent after Indonesia’s flag carrier said it would seek to cancel an order of 49 of the company’s 737 Max 8 jets following two fatal crashes involving that model.

Despite several down days this week the S&P 500 is still on track to close out its second weekly gain in a row.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,842.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 129 points to 25,832. The Nasdaq fell 28 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,811.

Bond prices continued to rise. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.47 percent.

