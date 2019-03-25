Madison Marquette to buy Boston firm, bring on CEO

D.C.-based developer Madison Marquette has acquired The Roseview Group, a Boston-based real estate investment management and advisory company, and named Roseview’s CEO as its chief executive.

Madison Marquette, a co-developer of The Wharf, will be led by Executive Chairman Amer Hammour, President John Fleury and CEO Vince Costantini. The merged company will continue to be based in the District, with new reach into Seattle, Philadelphia, Boston and western Michigan — Roseview’s office locations.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the next 45 days, were not disclosed. Madison Marquette does not currently have a CEO.

“As we sought to expand both our investment and property services practices in 2018, we were seeking the best talent as well as the best cultural fit for our company and our clients,” Hammour said in a statement.

Madison Marquette has been making waves of late, merging with Houston-based PMRG in mid-2018, creating an integrated commercial real estate…