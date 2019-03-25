202
Home » Business & Finance » Madison Marquette to buy…

Madison Marquette to buy Boston firm, bring on CEO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 25, 2019 11:37 am 03/25/2019 11:37am
Share

D.C.-based developer Madison Marquette has acquired The Roseview Group, a Boston-based real estate investment management and advisory company, and named Roseview’s CEO as its chief executive.

Madison Marquette, a co-developer of The Wharf, will be led by Executive Chairman Amer Hammour, President John Fleury and CEO Vince Costantini. The merged company will continue to be based in the District, with new reach into Seattle, Philadelphia, Boston and western Michigan — Roseview’s office locations.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the next 45 days, were not disclosed. Madison Marquette does not currently have a CEO.

“As we sought to expand both our investment and property services practices in 2018, we were seeking the best talent as well as the best cultural fit for our company and our clients,” Hammour said in a statement.

Madison Marquette has been making waves of late, merging with Houston-based PMRG in mid-2018, creating an integrated commercial real estate…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Madison Marquette Roseview Group Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!