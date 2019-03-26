Fred Malek, former Marriott Hotels president and Washington Nationals suitor, dies

Fred Malek, a major player in conservative fundraising and Greater Washington business who at one point led Marriott Hotels and later sought to buy the Washington Nationals from Major League Baseball, has died. He was 82.

The American Action Network, a conservative “action tank” that Malek founded, announced his death Monday, as did the Nixon Foundation.

Malek has a noted history with D.C.-area corporate giants, having served as president and CEO of Marriott Hotels, as co-chairman of CB Richard Ellis, and as a senior adviser to The Carlyle Group LP. He was founder and chairman of Thayer Lodging Group Inc., an Annapolis-based company that bought Interstate Hotels and Resorts in 2010 before being sold itself in 2014 to Brookfield Asset Management.

Malek was one of six wealthy business owners who formed the Washington Baseball Group in the late 1990s to bring the Montreal Expos to Greater Washington. Baseball did return to D.C., but Malek’s bid to buy the team, backed by then-D.C.…