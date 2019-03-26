D.C. real estate tech firm expands reach with acquisition of Blackstone-backed company

Aquicore, a D.C. commercial real estate software company, has acquired Entic, a Florida-based software-as-a-service firm.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Aquicore offers a cloud-based platform that allows commercial real estate executives, property managers and building engineers to track, analyze and predict key building factors in real time. The platform, featuring IoT self-installable sensors, is deployed at more than 700 office buildings nationwide, including the National Press Building and The World Bank in D.C.

With the acquisition, Aquicore brings on Entic’s analytics platform that generates recommendations to drive peak utilities and facilities performance for commercial properties. The purchase, per a release, cements Aquicore’s position “as a frontunner in commercial real estate operations and performance optimization,” while launching the company into the hospitality sector.

“One of the keys reason we though this would be a good opportunity is because…