Another Mike Isabella restaurant files for bankruptcy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 12, 2019 2:37 pm 03/12/2019 02:37pm
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2009 file photo, "Top Chef: Las Vegas" contestants Ashley Merriman, left, Mike Isabella, center, and Mattin Noblia cook during the presentation for "Top Chef: Las Vegas" at the NBC Universal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Isabella has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a sexual harassment lawsuit that had a direct impact on sales and led to the Washington Nationals cutting ties with him. The Washington Post reports the Washington chef filed for bankruptcy protection for his businesses on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Former Mike Isabella Concepts manager, Chloe Caras, sued in March alleging the "Top Chef" alum and his partners touched her without permission and talked about her buttocks. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Requin at The Wharf has joined the list of Mike Isabella restaurants in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The Chapter 7 petition, filed Feb. 28 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland, lists assets and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million for ReqWharf LLC. Liabilities include $166,400 owed to the restaurant’s landlord and varying amounts to individual purveyors and food companies, employees and other service providers. 

The filing also values the build-out of Requin, including the equipment, furniture and other items, at more than $3 million. 

Isabella filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization for several of his restaurants and his parent company back in September, after he was sued for sexual harassment by a former general manager within his company. (He settled the suit in May 2018.) 

The once-prolific restaurateur converted the cases in December to Chapter 7, or liquidation bankruptcy, saying “it appears there are no meaningful operating businesses to reorganize.” 

Those…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News mike isabella Mike Isabella sexual assault Requin at The Wharf The Wharf Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
