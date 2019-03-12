Another Mike Isabella restaurant files for bankruptcy

Mike Isabella filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization for several of his restaurants and his parent company back in September, after he was sued for sexual harassment by a former general manager within his company.

Requin at The Wharf has joined the list of Mike Isabella restaurants in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The Chapter 7 petition, filed Feb. 28 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland, lists assets and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million for ReqWharf LLC. Liabilities include $166,400 owed to the restaurant’s landlord and varying amounts to individual purveyors and food companies, employees and other service providers.

The filing also values the build-out of Requin, including the equipment, furniture and other items, at more than $3 million.

Isabella filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization for several of his restaurants and his parent company back in September, after he was sued for sexual harassment by a former general manager within his company. (He settled the suit in May 2018.)

The once-prolific restaurateur converted the cases in December to Chapter 7, or liquidation bankruptcy, saying “it appears there are no meaningful operating businesses to reorganize.”

Those…