American Airlines grounds 14 planes to fix overhead bins

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 12:57 pm 03/08/2019 12:57pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is grounding 14 planes to fix overhead bins on jets that recently underwent cabin makeovers.

An airline spokesman said Friday that nearly 40 flights had been canceled as a result.

American says it spotted problems with the quality of a vendor’s work on the bins of two Boeing 737-800s, and grounded 12 more jets that had been worked on by the same vendor.

The president of the American mechanics’ union says the bins pop open and poorly installed battery cables could chafe and catch fire.

American isn’t identifying the vendor, but KXAS-TV reports that Aviation Technical Services, based near Seattle, confirms it did the work.

Separately, a Delta Air Lines passenger tweeted photos of a bin held shut by masking tape. Delta didn’t immediately respond for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

