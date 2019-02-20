202
Home » Business & Finance » Tesla's top lawyer leaves…

Tesla’s top lawyer leaves after only 2 months on the job

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 10:41 am 02/20/2019 10:41am
Share
FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla’s top lawyer is leaving the company after only two months on the job. Tesla said in a prepared statement Wednesday, Feb. 20, that General Counsel Dane Butswinkas will return to a legal practice in Washington, D.C. He’ll continue to work for Tesla as outside counsel. No reason for the departure was given. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Tesla’s top lawyer is leaving the company after only two months on the job.

Tesla said in a prepared statement Wednesday that General Counsel Dane Butswinkas (But-SWIN-kiss) will return to a legal practice in Washington, D.C. He’ll continue to work for Tesla as outside counsel. No reason for the departure was given.

He’ll be replaced by Jonathan Chang, an eight-year company veteran who had been vice president of legal.

Butswinkas says he has tremendous confidence in Chang and the management team.

He is the latest in a long line of top executives to depart the Palo Alto, California, electric car and solar panel company.

Last month Tesla Inc. announced that Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja would retire, his second attempt at doing so.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!