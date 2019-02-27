Shoe retailing giant to add nail salon to two D.C.-area stores

Shoe retailing giant DSW and W Nail Bar plan to add nail salons to five DSW locations, including two in the D.C. area.

Local shoppers will soon be able to browse for shoes and get their nails done under the same roof.

Shoe retailing giant DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) and W Nail Bar plan to add nail salons to five DSW locations: two in Austin, Texas; one in Dublin, Ohio; and two in Greater Washington, though the company is still finalizing which of the 24 local stores will get the service, according to Erin Kelly, vice president of DSW’s innovation and initiatives team.

DSW and W Nail Bar have already teamed up in Columbus, Ohio, the home base for both companies, to pilot a strategy to couple these services at more warehouses around the country. “We’ve been encouraged by the reaction we’ve received to our nail bar test at our two warehouses in Columbus,” DSW President Bill Jordan said in an announcement.

The duo’s services don’t stop at its $29 manicures or pedicures. Waxing services, as well as beer and wine offerings, will be available in some of the five locations. Salon customers can earn points…