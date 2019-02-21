Report: Apple, Goldman Sachs to offer joint credit card

Apple is said to be teaming up with Goldman Sachs on a joint credit card that both companies plan to begin issuing this spring.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports the card, which will use Mastercard’s network, will be rolled out to employees in the next few weeks for testing before being launched officially.

Apple and Goldman Sachs hope to garner interest in the card by offering users extra features on Apple’s Wallet app, like the ability to set spending goals, track rewards and manage balances, the people told the newspaper.

The card will also offer cash back on most purchases, the Journal reported, with possibly higher returns on purchases of Apple products.

