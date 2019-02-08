202
Park Hotels continues to trim portfolio with 14th sale in past year

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 8, 2019 8:15 am 02/08/2019 08:15am
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has sold the Pointe Hilton Peak Resort in Phoenix, marking the 14th property sale for the McLean hospitality REIT in the last 11 months.

Park Hotels, the second-largest publicly traded REIT in Greater Washington, said Thursday the sale of the 563-room property brought in gross proceeds of $51.4 million — more than $91,200 per key before closing costs.

The REIT completed a $8.5 million renovation to the hotel’s rooms and meeting spaces in late 2017.

Park said proceeds from the sale would be used “for general business purposes, which may include funding future capital projects.”

The sale is park of the company’s strategy of selling off its noncore hotels to improve the quality of its portfolio.

Thomas Baltimore, chairman and CEO of Park, said in a statement the company has brought in gross proceeds of $570 million in the trimming of its portfolio in the last year. Baltimore said the company will continue to reshape its portfolio to maximize…

