Hilton, Baptist Health open wellness hotel in Miami area

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 19, 2019 7:48 am 02/19/2019 07:48am
Arlington-based Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Baptist Health South Florida held a grand opening for the new Hilton Miami Dadeland, a hotel with amenities for healthy living.

The 184-room property at 9100 N. Kendall Drive in Miami includes fitness equipment in each room, a meditation garden, on-site walking and jogging trails; and a farm-to-table restaurant. Thirty-four of its rooms are designated for extended stays.

“Early on, we knew we wanted to introduce a unique product to the market that would serve a variety of needs,” said Ana Lopez- Blazquez, chief strategy and transformation officer for Baptist Health. “Hilton embraced our vision of a multipurpose hotel, with rooms equipped for extended stays, and our desire to incorporate wellness into the design of the guest rooms and amenities.”

Coral Gables-based CallisonRTKL designed the hotel. It has 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and a 6,250-square-foot ballroom with a private outdoor area.

