Former Sessions spokeswoman joins CNN

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 9:38 pm 02/19/2019 09:38pm
FILE - In this March 23, 2007, file photo, Harvard Law School student, Sarah Isgur, poses at her desk at the Romney for President headquarters in Boston. CNN has hired a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions for work on its political desk as 2020 elections coverage heats up, the network said Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has hired a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions for work on its political desk as 2020 elections coverage heats up.

The network says Sarah Isgur will help manage teams in the field and coordinate use of stories between the network’s television and digital arms. CNN said Tuesday she’ll be one of several editors supervised by political director David Chalian and won’t be in a policy-making role.

People who have jumped from political to media work are more often on-screen hosts or commentators.

Isgur was in a different position in 2015 when, while working for Carly Fiorina’s presidential campaign, she was quoted by the Washington Post calling CNN’s decision to keep her out of a debate silly.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

