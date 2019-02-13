Activision Blizzard and Hilton rise while Groupon falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday: Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.90 to $44.57 The video game maker is restructuring and laying off nearly 800 workers as it faces…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.90 to $44.57

The video game maker is restructuring and laying off nearly 800 workers as it faces tougher competition and lower profit.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.45 to $56.94

The travel website operator reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and lower revenue from its key hotel bookings segment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.49 to $17.63

The generic drug developer forecast weak profit and revenue in 2019 as sales of its blockbuster drug Copaxone fall.

Twilio Inc., down $8.42 to $106.87

The cloud communications company gave Wall Street a weak profit outlook for the first quarter.

Qualys Inc., down $14.10 to $82.31

The maker of security-analysis software issued a weak first-quarter sales forecast.

Groupon Inc., down 44 cents to $3.52

The online daily deal service reported weak fourth-quarter profit on lower sales.

Hilton Worldwide Inc., up $5.05 to $79.37

The hotel operator beat analysts’ forecasts with its fourth-quarter results on a boost in occupancy and revenue per room.

Global Payments Inc., up $5.33 to $122.75

The payment technology company beat analysts’ profit forecasts and increased its stock buyback program.

