Activision Blizzard and Hilton rise while Groupon falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday: Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.90 to $44.57 The video game maker is restructuring and laying off nearly 800 workers as it faces…
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.90 to $44.57
The video game maker is restructuring and laying off nearly 800 workers as it faces tougher competition and lower profit.
TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.45 to $56.94
The travel website operator reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and lower revenue from its key hotel bookings segment.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.49 to $17.63
The generic drug developer forecast weak profit and revenue in 2019 as sales of its blockbuster drug Copaxone fall.
Twilio Inc., down $8.42 to $106.87
The cloud communications company gave Wall Street a weak profit outlook for the first quarter.
Qualys Inc., down $14.10 to $82.31
The maker of security-analysis software issued a weak first-quarter sales forecast.
Groupon Inc., down 44 cents to $3.52
The online daily deal service reported weak fourth-quarter profit on lower sales.
Hilton Worldwide Inc., up $5.05 to $79.37
The hotel operator beat analysts’ forecasts with its fourth-quarter results on a boost in occupancy and revenue per room.
Global Payments Inc., up $5.33 to $122.75
The payment technology company beat analysts’ profit forecasts and increased its stock buyback program.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.