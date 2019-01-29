Virtual reality theme park eyes major U.S. markets — D.C. included

A virtual reality theme park developer wants a piece of the Greater Washington market, and it’s perfectly happy to take vacated big-box stores to get it. Actually, those are exactly what it's looking for.

D. Legends Holdings Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based creator of indoor virtual reality parks, has retained Old Bridge, New Jersey-based R.J. Brunelli & Co. Inc. to broker its entry into the U.S. market, per a release. The Legend Heroes Park concept combines virtual and augmented reality technologies with physical movement “for an immersive experience,” the release states.

The first Legend Heroes Park, at least one part of it, is now open in Macau. Offerings there include hologram concerts, a raceroom and robot VR theme park rides.

In the U.S., the company is seeking big-box locations in major markets including New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and D.C.

The ideal space is 30,000 to 40,000 square feet with a minimum ceiling height…