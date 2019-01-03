Ranked: The best cities to get a new job in 2019

Where you live can boost your chances of landing that job, and to that end, the website WalletHub has ranked more than 182 cities to see which have the the best odds of you doing that. See where the D.C. area ranks in

(NEW YORK) — According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent jobs report, the national unemployment rate has fallen to a 49-year low of 3.7 percent. That means hiring is up, and if there’s any time to get a new job for the new year, it’s now — particularly for members of the Class of 2019.

However, where you live can boost your chances of landing that job, and to that end, the website WalletHub has ranked more than 182 cities to see which have the the best odds of you doing that, based on stats like average starting salaries, housing affordability and average commuting time.

Coming in first in the ranking of the best cities to land a new job is Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by Columbia, Maryland; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco, California and, rounding out the top five, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Some of the worst? Newark, New Jersey, ranked at 180; Las Cruces, New Mexico at 181; and Fayetteville, North Carolina was 182.

Here are the top 10 best cities for finding a new job, according to WalletHub:

1. Scottsdale, AZ

2. Columbia, MD

3. Orlando, FL

4. San Francisco, CA

5. Colorado Springs, CO

6. Portland, ME

7. Plano, TX

8. Washington, DC

9. Boston, MA

10. Chandler, AZ

And the 10 worst cities:

173. Detroit, MI

174. North Las Vegas, NV

175. Fresno, CA

176. Stockton, CA

177. Brownsville, TX

178. Shreveport, LA

179. Toledo, OH

180. Newark, NJ

181. Las Cruces, NM

182. Fayetteville, NC

