PG&E expects capital spending of $6.6 billion in 2019

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 10:08 am 01/23/2019 10:08am
FILE- In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo the logo for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it expects capital spending of $6.6 billion this year and about $6.9 billion in 2020. PG&E made the disclosure in a filing with regulators on Wednesday, Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it expects capital spending of $6.6 billion this year and about $6.9 billion in 2020.

PG&E made the disclosure in a filing with regulators on Wednesday. That comes after the company said last week that it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because it can’t afford to pay at least $30 billion in expected damages due to deadly 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires.

On Tuesday, the utility said it has lined up $5.5 billion in credit and loans to continue operating as it prepares for the bankruptcy. PG&E secured debtor-in-possession financing in the form of credit and loans from several banks.

The San Francisco-based utility provides electricity and natural gas to about 16 million customers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance
