Oscar Mayer hiring Wienermobile drivers

(NEW YORK) — Do you want a job where you can create memories you will “relish” for a lifetime? Oscar Mayer, the company known for its hot dogs and cold cuts is looking for a few good Wienermobile drivers.

As a hot-dogger, you will be responsible for representing the Oscar Mayer brand “as a goodwill ambassador.”

The job includes driving the Wienermobile around the country, but applicants will need a BA or BS in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing. According to a news release from the company, hot-doggers will be acting as their “own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media.”

Oscar Mayer promises the job comes with a competitive salary, benefits and “a company car guaranteed to turn heads.”

If you think you cut the mustard to be an Oscar Mayer representative, applications are due no later than Jan. 31, with the job starting in June.

