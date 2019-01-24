No Sweethearts this Valentine’s Day as candy company changes ownership

The popular, colorful, heart-shaped conversation candies featuring sayings on them like "Kiss Me," "Cutie Pie" and "Be Mine," will not be produced this year.

(NEW YORK) — Fans of Sweethearts candy may be left heartbroken this Valentine’s Day.

The popular, colorful, heart-shaped conversation candies featuring sayings on them like “Kiss Me,” “Cutie Pie” and “Be Mine,” will not be produced this year, according to the Spangler Candy Company, which purchased Sweethearts and NECCO Wafers in 2018.

But don’t worry too much because Sweethearts will return in time for the 2020 Valentine season.

Spangler Candy Company, the makers of Dum Dums lollipops and Circus peanuts, bought a few brands from the New England Confectionery Company, NECCO, after the company closed down on July 24, 2018. However, there wasn’t enough time between the date of purchase and Valentine’s Day to get Sweethearts on store shelves this year.

Any Sweethearts available online this year are leftover from previous years. NECCO had been making Sweethearts since 1886, and it produced roughly 100,000 pounds of Sweethearts every day.

