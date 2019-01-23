202
Home » Business & Finance » LGW leans toward cybersecurity…

LGW leans toward cybersecurity hub in Texas, pending incentives

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2019 2:10 pm 01/23/2019 02:10pm
Share

LGS Innovations LLC, a Herndon technology company, is considering opening a cybersecurity operations hub in San Antonio, Texas, pending economic development incentives.

LGS Innovations, which develops communications products and does research and development for government agencies, plans to expand its current local office into a regional hub for its cybersecurity programs, which include acquisition services, network operations, software development and training. The company expects to hire about 46 employees in the coming years to work at the new local office.

LGS Innovations plans to move into Port San Antonio’s Project Tech building, which is the first building of a planned campus for cybersecurity companies. It also considered sites in Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, according to the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, which brokered the deal in conjunction with the city and Port San Antonio.

The San Antonio City Council is expected to vote next week on an incentive package…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500