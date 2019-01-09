Lampert given more time to save Sears, keep it out of liquidation

Edward Lampert still has a shot at Sears Holding Corp. The troubled retailer on Tuesday agreed to consider a revised bid from the company chairman and his hedge fund, ESL Investments. The news came about…

The troubled retailer on Tuesday agreed to consider a revised bid from the company chairman and his hedge fund, ESL Investments.

The news came about on the heels of a Tuesday court hearing in White Plains, New York. Lampert and his attorneys confirmed that they will make another push to sway Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in the Southern District of New York to give them more time to improve upon their bid.

Lampert intends to keep the troubled retailer in business and preserve up to 68,000 jobs. He must also post a $120 million deposit by 4 p.m. Wednesday (h/t Chicago Tribune).

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Sears executives were going to ask Drain if the Chicago-based company can proceed with liquidation, seemingly rejecting the $4.4 billion offer that Lampert and ESL made in late December.

That bid would have kept 425 Sears stores operating. However, it reportedly contained too many flaws, and wasn’t enough to appease…