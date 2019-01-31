202
Home » Business & Finance » Frantic holiday shipping fuels…

Frantic holiday shipping fuels UPS 4Q

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 7:48 am 01/31/2019 07:48am
Share
FILE- In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A monster holiday season with more Americans shipping gifts fueled UPS profits during the fourth quarter.

Operating profit grew 6.3 percent, the company said Thursday, pushing net income up to $453 million, or 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share, or 3 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $19.85 billion, a little short of projections.

UPS Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500