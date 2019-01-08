Booz Allen sells financial compliance practice

202.5
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. has sold a practice it formed around an anti-money laundering software product pitched to financial institutions.

RiskCanvas Holdings LLC is now part of Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm based in New York. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, weren’t disclosed.

The riskCanvas product and the startup’s consulting services are seen positioning Genpact in a market being roiled by rising regulatory compliance expectations as well as automation, analytics and digital technologies. Banks and other financial entities will need to transform their financial crime compliance operations to remain competitive, executives say.

Ex-Booz Allen Principal Joseph Gillespie said in a statement that the move to Genpact will help riskCanvas serve a broader swath of clients in search of anti-money laundering solutions.

For McLean-based Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH), this is an instance of portfolio shaping. RiskCanvas was the brainchild of a financial compliance…

