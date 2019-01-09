Another trophy office building is coming to Bethesda. Take a look at this $300M tower.

In the market for spec office space in Bethesda? Doug Firstenberg has you covered. Firstenberg, principal of StonebridgeCarras, said his firm will begin construction in March on its $300 million Avocet Tower mixed-use development at…

Firstenberg, principal of StonebridgeCarras, said his firm will begin construction in March on its $300 million Avocet Tower mixed-use development at 7359 Wisconsin Ave. featuring a trophy office tower that will soar 300 feet into the air with a rooftop terrace and 220-unit AC by Marriott hotel.

If completed as expected by spring 2021, the development will add to other speculative trophy office buildings in Bethesda, where developers are locking in tenant deals for between $60 to $70 per square foot.

Consider JBG Smith’s 287,183-square-foot 15-story office building at 4747 Bethesda Ave. that is nearly fully leased with rents in that range, and a 360,000-square-foot trophy office tower called The Wilson by Carr Properties at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., which is more than halfway leased.

“The leasing velocity has been phenomenal,” Firstenberg said. “Bethesda has always been a great location. But there hasn’t…