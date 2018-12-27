Washington’s NFL team ousts business director

Brian Lafemina, who owner Daniel Snyder recruited from the NFL’s league office in May, has been ousted from the team along with several front-office deputies, according to multiple reports.

Washington’s NFL team has parted ways with its business chief after less than a year.

Among the other casualties: Chief Marketing Officer Steven Ziff and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline, who were both hired over the summer. Jake Bye, a senior vice president for consumer sales and marketing, resigned on Friday, according to The Washington Post.

Marketing employees with the team were informed of the shakeup on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Post. The team declined to comment to the Post, saying it did not speak publicly on personnel matters.

Lafemina, whose official title was president of business operations and chief operating officer, reported directly to Snyder and was charged with boosting ticket sales and stadium revenue. He made the bold move in June of ending the team’s…