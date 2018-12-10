202.5
Home » Business & Finance » Travel software company Travelport…

Travel software company Travelport targeted in $4.4B deal

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 6:59 am 12/10/2018 06:59am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.

The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.

The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.

Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500