Boeing, Citi fall; Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Okta rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Boeing Co., down $10.60 to $331.90
Exporters’ stocks fell as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive threatened to worsen U.S.-China trade tensions.
Lam Research Corp., down $3.96 to $145.73
Martin Anstice resigned as CEO as the semiconductor equipment maker investigates allegations of misconduct against him.
The Children’s Place Inc., down $16.48 to $106.67
The children’s clothing and accessories chain forecast earnings for the current quarter below what analysts were expecting.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 97 cents to $16.02
The technology company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.
PulteGroup Inc., up $1.02 to $26.65
The homebuilder said it was raising its dividend 22 percent to 11 cents a share.
At Home Group Inc., down $4.06 to $23.75
The home decor retailer forecast earnings for its full fiscal year that were below what analysts were expecting.
Citigroup Inc., down $2.20 to $60.06
The bank’s chief financial officer said its bond trading businesses is slowing.
Okta Inc., up $6.30 to $66.95
The identity management company issued forecasts for the current quarter that were better than analysts had expected.
