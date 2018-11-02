202
Unemployment rate stays at 3.7% as 250K jobs added in October

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 2, 2018 8:47 am 11/02/2018 08:47am
(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers added 250,000 jobs to their payrolls in October, the Labor Department reported Friday morning, exceeding economists’ expectations.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said most of the jobs occurred in health care, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained unchanged, holding steady at 3.7 percent — a 49-year low.

Topics:
Business & Finance employment Labor Department Latest News new jobs
