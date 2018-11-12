Swimming tanks to ships with lasers: Here are the big-ticket projects from the region’s defense giants

The last two years of surging budgets have enabled the Department of Defense to make critical strides seen as crucial to modernizing the military and taking on increasingly adversarial threats from the likes of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and terrorist groups abroad.

Now, with control of the U.S. House of Representatives flipping to the Democrats after the midterm elections and the Trump administration calling for a $33 billion budget cut in fiscal 2020 Pentagon spending, defense industry advocates are calling on Congress and the White House to stay true to the new national defense strategy and stay the course on military investment.

“History shows that American military strength plays a vital role in keeping the world prosperous and stable,” the Aerospace Industries Association, the Arlington-based trade group, said Nov. 8. “We urge the president and the Congress to provide steady and stable growth in defense spending in the fiscal year 2020 budget request and beyond … to…