202.5
Home » Business & Finance » Swimming tanks to ships…

Swimming tanks to ships with lasers: Here are the big-ticket projects from the region’s defense giants

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 12, 2018 6:50 am 11/12/2018 06:50am
Share

The last two years of surging budgets have enabled the Department of Defense to make critical strides seen as crucial to modernizing the military and taking on increasingly adversarial threats from the likes of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and terrorist groups abroad.

Now, with control of the U.S. House of Representatives flipping to the Democrats after the midterm elections and the Trump administration calling for a $33 billion budget cut in fiscal 2020 Pentagon spending, defense industry advocates are calling on Congress and the White House to stay true to the new national defense strategy and stay the course on military investment.

“History shows that American military strength plays a vital role in keeping the world prosperous and stable,” the Aerospace Industries Association, the Arlington-based trade group, said Nov. 8. “We urge the president and the Congress to provide steady and stable growth in defense spending in the fiscal year 2020 budget request and beyond … to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500