Pepsi is the choice of the University of the District of Columbia. Want a Coke and smile? Leave campus.

UDC will soon join the ranks of some 3,000 other four-year colleges in signing an exclusive pouring agreement with a beverage provider. The winner in the UDC competitive process, launched earlier this year, is PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).

Under the deal, PepsiCo will be the exclusive supplier of carbonated and noncarbonated, nonalcoholic beverages at UDC. In return, it will create an “integrated beverage program providing quality products and state-of-the-art equipment,” pay the university $91,000 per year for 10 years, and provide $60,000 “initial support funds,” according to a resolution filed with the D.C. Council this week.

PepsiCo brands include, well, Pepsi, plus Mountain Dew, Starbucks ready-to-drink beverages, Gatorade, Propel and Pure Leaf teas.

UDC, largely concentrated in the 4200 and 4300 blocks of Connecticut Avenue NW, is a member of NCAA Division II and fields 10…